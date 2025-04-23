Areca and Coconut Market Prices Surge
In Mangaluru, a significant price range has been observed in the market for Areca and Coconut. The old Supari variety of Areca pricing varies from Rs 36,000 to Rs 50,000, while new Supari is slightly cheaper. Coconut prices also differ based on quality, with the highest rates for first-quality coconuts.
In Mangaluru, market prices for Areca and Coconut showcased noteworthy variations this Wednesday. Old Supari Areca is currently priced between Rs 36,000 and Rs 50,000 per quintal, with a model price of Rs 43,000. Meanwhile, the new Supari variety sees a range from Rs 36,000 to Rs 44,000, with a prevailing model price of Rs 40,000.
Furthermore, Koka Areca is priced between Rs 27,500 and Rs 29,000, with the model rate marked at Rs 28,250. In the coconut sector, prices per thousand reveal that first-quality coconuts range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, achieving a model price of Rs 28,000. Second-quality coconuts hover between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, frequently sold at a model price of Rs 22,000.
As market dynamics continue to evolve, these fluctuations reflect ongoing trends in the commodities sector, driven by factors impacting supply and demand in this agricultural hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Areca
- Coconut
- prices
- Mangaluru
- market
- Supari
- Koka
- agriculture
- commodities
- trade
ALSO READ
Federal Workforce Downsize: New Buyout Offers Amid Market Uncertainty
China Backs Sovereign Wealth Fund's Stock Market Support
Taiwan Open to US Tariff Talks Amid Market Jitters
China Boosts Insurance Investment in Stock Market
China's State Companies Rally to Stabilize Stock Market Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions