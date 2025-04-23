Areca and Coconut Market Prices Surge

In Mangaluru, market prices for Areca and Coconut showcased noteworthy variations this Wednesday. Old Supari Areca is currently priced between Rs 36,000 and Rs 50,000 per quintal, with a model price of Rs 43,000. Meanwhile, the new Supari variety sees a range from Rs 36,000 to Rs 44,000, with a prevailing model price of Rs 40,000.

Furthermore, Koka Areca is priced between Rs 27,500 and Rs 29,000, with the model rate marked at Rs 28,250. In the coconut sector, prices per thousand reveal that first-quality coconuts range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, achieving a model price of Rs 28,000. Second-quality coconuts hover between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, frequently sold at a model price of Rs 22,000.

As market dynamics continue to evolve, these fluctuations reflect ongoing trends in the commodities sector, driven by factors impacting supply and demand in this agricultural hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)