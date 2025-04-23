Left Menu

Areca and Coconut Market Prices Surge

In Mangaluru, a significant price range has been observed in the market for Areca and Coconut. The old Supari variety of Areca pricing varies from Rs 36,000 to Rs 50,000, while new Supari is slightly cheaper. Coconut prices also differ based on quality, with the highest rates for first-quality coconuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:31 IST
Areca and Coconut Market Prices Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Mangaluru, market prices for Areca and Coconut showcased noteworthy variations this Wednesday. Old Supari Areca is currently priced between Rs 36,000 and Rs 50,000 per quintal, with a model price of Rs 43,000. Meanwhile, the new Supari variety sees a range from Rs 36,000 to Rs 44,000, with a prevailing model price of Rs 40,000.

Furthermore, Koka Areca is priced between Rs 27,500 and Rs 29,000, with the model rate marked at Rs 28,250. In the coconut sector, prices per thousand reveal that first-quality coconuts range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, achieving a model price of Rs 28,000. Second-quality coconuts hover between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, frequently sold at a model price of Rs 22,000.

As market dynamics continue to evolve, these fluctuations reflect ongoing trends in the commodities sector, driven by factors impacting supply and demand in this agricultural hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025