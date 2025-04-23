India and Saudi Arabia Unite for Global Energy Stability and Climate Initiatives
India and Saudi Arabia committed to enhancing global oil market stability and cooperation in energy and technology sectors. Both nations agreed to work on climate change initiatives, digital governance, and humanitarian efforts in Yemen. They also highlighted cooperation in tourism and media, affirming strong bilateral ties.
India and Saudi Arabia have pledged to collaborate in stabilizing global oil markets and enhancing energy sector dynamics, according to a recent joint statement. The announcement followed a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the kingdom, during which he and Saudi officials outlined their intentions to secure energy supply and foster cooperation on green hydrogen technology.
Additionally, both nations agreed to improve supply chains related to the energy sector and boost energy efficiency across various industries. They emphasized their commitment to climate change initiatives in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, while India expressed support for Saudi Arabia's environmental efforts.
The statement also highlighted cooperation in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as tourism and media sectors. Furthermore, both countries agreed on the importance of ensuring safety and freedom of navigation in international waters, showing united efforts in addressing regional crises, such as the situation in Yemen.
