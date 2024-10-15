Tragic Clash in Sitamarhi: Two Killed After Durga Idol Immersion
Two individuals lost their lives in a conflict between groups of the same community after the Durga idol immersion in Bihar's Sitamarhi district. Police detained 20 people following the incident. The violence erupted from a minor disagreement and resulted in two deaths over consecutive days before control was reestablished.
A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Sitamarhi district as a clash between community groups after the Durga idol immersion resulted in the deaths of two people. The violent altercation, which originated from a minor dispute, escalated over subsequent days.
Police have detained 20 individuals in connection with the skirmish that broke out in Dheng village on October 13. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Ramkrishna, the confrontation began with Talewar Sahni being stabbed during the clash. Despite law enforcement's presence, Sahni's injuries proved fatal, leading to further violence the following day.
Bhagat Manjhi was another victim, sustaining head injuries that led to his death on October 14. Authorities have ensured a significant deployment of officers to maintain order, and investigations into the unfortunate event continue, as confirmed by the police.
