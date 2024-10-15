Kremlin and North Korea Forge Strategic Pact Amid Rising Tensions

Moscow has announced plans for a comprehensive treaty with North Korea, aiming for 'strategic cooperation' across all sectors, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. However, full details of the agreement will only be disclosed upon its finalization.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula. On Monday, North Korea escalated the situation by demolishing segments of inter-Korean roads and railway lines, actions which have provoked concern internationally.

In response, South Korea's military fired warning shots, further intensifying the regional standoff. The international community continues to watch developments closely as the geopolitical ramifications of this new alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang unfold.

