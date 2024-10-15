Left Menu

Kremlin and North Korea Forge Strategic Pact Amid Rising Tensions

Russia announced a forthcoming treaty with North Korea aimed at strategic cooperation across various sectors. The announcement follows escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula, highlighted by North Korea's destruction of inter-Korean infrastructure and South Korea's military response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:55 IST
Kremlin and North Korea Forge Strategic Pact Amid Rising Tensions
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow has announced plans for a comprehensive treaty with North Korea, aiming for 'strategic cooperation' across all sectors, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. However, full details of the agreement will only be disclosed upon its finalization.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula. On Monday, North Korea escalated the situation by demolishing segments of inter-Korean roads and railway lines, actions which have provoked concern internationally.

In response, South Korea's military fired warning shots, further intensifying the regional standoff. The international community continues to watch developments closely as the geopolitical ramifications of this new alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024