Freed Russian Man Details Inhumane Prison Conditions After Anti-War Drawing Incident

Alexei Moskalyov, imprisoned for discrediting the Russian army due to his daughter's anti-war drawing, has been released and claims he faced severe conditions, including time in a punitive isolation cell. His case gained attention after his daughter was removed from his custody and placed in a children's home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:31 IST
  • Russia

Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian national imprisoned for two years after his daughter drew an anti-war picture, has spoken out about the severe conditions he endured during his incarceration. Moskalyov, released on Tuesday, was met by his daughter along with journalists and human rights activists outside the penal colony in Tula, Russia.

Describing his time in confinement, Moskalyov recounted spending two months in a punitive isolation cell, which he likened to a 'torture chamber.' The cell, a mere two-by-one metre in size, had rotten floors, extreme cold, and was infested with rats, making conditions unlivable. His claims have yet to be addressed by Russia's federal prison service.

The case started when Moskalyov's daughter, then 12, depicted Russian missiles targeting a Ukrainian family, leading to police involvement prompted by her school. The incident sparked international interest as Moskalyov's daughter was removed from his custody before his trial. His jail term was reduced by a Russian appeals court in February 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

