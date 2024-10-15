Left Menu

Citigroup Battles Challenges with Strategic Shifts Amid Profit Dip

Citigroup saw a 9% decline in third-quarter profits due to loan repayment concerns, though strategic developments offer hope. Revenue increased slightly, with investment banking and securities services showing strong growth. Meanwhile, Citi continues to address regulatory issues and focus on data management improvements, aiming to regain stability and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:49 IST
Citigroup Battles Challenges with Strategic Shifts Amid Profit Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Citigroup reported a 9% drop in third-quarter profits, as the bank increased reserves against potential loan defaults, primarily in credit cards. The net income fell to $3.2 billion, translating to $1.51 per share, from $3.5 billion or $1.63 per share a year ago, as announced on Tuesday.

Despite the profit decline, CEO Jane Fraser expressed optimism, highlighting strategic progress with a 1% rise in revenue to $20.3 billion. Citigroup's investment banking sector showed robust activity, evidenced by a 31% revenue increase to $934 million, while services and equities trading also performed well.

Efforts to address regulatory criticisms continue, with an emphasis on data management. Tasking technology head Tim Ryan alongside COO Anand Selva, Citi aims to tackle long-standing issues. The bank's shares have risen 28% this year, outpacing broad market indexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024