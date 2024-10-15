Left Menu

Correctional Services Conducts Inspections at Grootvlei and Mangaung Correctional Centres

Updated: 15-10-2024 21:02 IST
Minister of Correctional Services, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, has carried out a thorough inspection of the Grootvlei and Mangaung Correctional Centres in Bloemfontein, focusing on security improvements and operational developments.

During the visit to Mangaung Correctional Centre, where notorious convict Thabo Bester escaped in 2022, the Minister inspected the area involved in the escape, including the site from which the decoy body was removed and the cell affected by the fire. Groenewald confirmed multiple security breaches and described the escape as a meticulously planned operation. Several employees were implicated, with some charged as co-conspirators. He also reviewed the recent security system upgrades at the facility.

At the Grootvlei Correctional Centre, Groenewald observed promising developments in the agricultural sector. The facility, which has arable land, aims to expand its vegetable supply to serve additional management areas. The Minister also visited the construction site of a new chicken abattoir and four broiler facilities. Once completed, the abattoir will process 500 chickens per hour, bolstering food self-sufficiency for other correctional centres.

However, Groenewald expressed frustration over construction delays, attributing them to issues with the Department of Public Works. He plans to address these concerns directly with Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson.

