Blazing Parcels: Investigations into Leipzig Warehouse Fires

Germany is probing fires caused by incendiary devices in parcels at a Leipzig warehouse. Authorities had previously warned businesses about dangerous parcels after incidents across Europe. Concerns about Russian espionage and sabotage were hinted, though no direct links were confirmed. DHL has increased its security measures.

Germany is on high alert as investigations continue into a series of fires at a Leipzig warehouse, allegedly caused by incendiary devices hidden inside parcels. This announcement came from the country's prosecutor general, revealing ongoing threats in August.

Authorities had warned businesses earlier this year about the dangers of parcel shipments after several freight consignments, sent from various European countries, caught fire during transit. Germany narrowly avoided a potential disaster involving air freight, which was intimated during a parliamentary committee meeting by Thomas Haldenwang, head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

While a possible connection to Russian espionage and sabotage activities was suggested, there's no official comment on Russia's involvement due to the investigation into 'attempted aggravated arson'. As investigations press on, shipping giant DHL has implemented enhanced security measures to safeguard its operations and shipments, in accordance with global transport security mandates.

