Training the Guardians of Justice: Assam DGP's Inspiring Message to Goa Police Recruits

Assam DGP G P Singh launched a training program for 700 new Goa Police constables in Dergaon. The 43-week training, including 131 women, focuses on cultivating essential policing skills. Singh highlighted the recruits' role in law enforcement, emphasizing discipline, loyalty, fitness, and the responsibility of wearing the police uniform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:16 IST
Training the Guardians of Justice: Assam DGP's Inspiring Message to Goa Police Recruits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Director General of Police G P Singh inaugurated a comprehensive training program for 700 newly recruited constables of the Goa Police at Dergaon, Golaghat district, on Tuesday. The training initiative, which represents a significant step towards inter-state police cooperation, will span 43 weeks and include 131 women among the recruits.

In his address, Singh emphasized the importance of instilling high-quality training to prepare the personnel for their service to the nation. The recruits are set to join the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd India Reserve Battalions of the Goa Police, where they will be expected to exemplify discipline, loyalty, physical fitness, and weapon proficiency.

The DGP also highlighted the gravity of the role these recruits will play, reminding them that they are not just joining a force but a legacy of service with honor and courage. He urged them to uphold justice and act as the face of law and order. He further noted that 1,957 personnel from Manipur Police are simultaneously undergoing training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

