U.S. Sanctions Target Sham Charity for Funding Terrorism

The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, accusing it of acting as a fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a group labeled as a terrorist organization by Washington.

Samidoun has been identified by authorities as a fraudulent charity that redirects funds meant for humanitarian aid towards supporting PFLP activities. This marks a coordinated sanction effort with Canada, which also announced Samidoun as a terrorist entity.

The Treasury has highlighted that the PFLP remains active in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with involvement in attacks like the recent October 7 assault. Despite such allegations, the Samidoun network has yet to respond to these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)