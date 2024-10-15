U.S. Sanctions Target Sham Charity for Funding Terrorism
The United States has imposed sanctions on the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, accused of funding the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a designated terrorist group. Canada also classified Samidoun as a terrorist entity. The PFLP continues its conflict with Israel, including recent attacks.
The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, accusing it of acting as a fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a group labeled as a terrorist organization by Washington.
Samidoun has been identified by authorities as a fraudulent charity that redirects funds meant for humanitarian aid towards supporting PFLP activities. This marks a coordinated sanction effort with Canada, which also announced Samidoun as a terrorist entity.
The Treasury has highlighted that the PFLP remains active in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with involvement in attacks like the recent October 7 assault. Despite such allegations, the Samidoun network has yet to respond to these accusations.
