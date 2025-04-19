Treasury Department Appoints New Acting IRS Commissioner

In a significant move, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the appointment of Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender as the acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Friday. Faulkender takes over the helm from Gary Shapley, a long-time IRS career official.

As the IRS undergoes a change in leadership, Bessent expressed his confidence via a post on X, stating, "trust must be brought back to the IRS, and I am fully confident that @TreasuryDepSec Michael Faulkender is the right man for the moment."

While Faulkender assumes his new role, Gary Shapley will continue to serve as one of Bessent's key senior advisers, playing a crucial role in the ongoing efforts to rethink and reform the IRS, ensuring that the organization operates with increased efficiency and transparency.

