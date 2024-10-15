Abu Salem Seeks Clarity on Release Date from Jail

Jailed gangster Abu Salem has filed a petition before a special court, seeking clarity on his release date after completing his prison sentence.

Extradited from Portugal in 2005, Salem was sentenced to life in 2017 for the 1993 Mumbai blasts. He claims over 23 years in jail and demands a release timeline.

The court has asked the CBI to respond and will revisit the matter on October 17. Salem insists his extradition agreement limits his incarceration to 25 years.

