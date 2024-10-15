Delhi Heist: Familiar Faces Behind a Shocking Robbery
A robbery occurred in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla, where three individuals and a juvenile were arrested after allegedly robbing a man and his domestic help at knifepoint. The accused, including Jaskirat, the main conspirator, targeted the home due to knowledge of cash kept there for medical needs.
Three individuals and a juvenile have been detained by police in connection with a brazen robbery at knifepoint in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, authorities announced on Tuesday.
Those apprehended in connection with the crime have been identified as Jaskirat, alias Aman, aged 25, Mukul, aged 22, Arjun, alias Nonnu, aged 22, and a 17-year-old boy, all residing in the vicinity of the victim's home.
The incident was reported after a PCR call on October 8, following which technical surveillance and local inquiries led law enforcement to their capture. The accused face further interrogation to explore their potential involvement in similar offenses.
