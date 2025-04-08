Jammu And Kashmir Village Honors Police Hero in Candlelit Tribute

In a solemn tribute to bravery and sacrifice, hundreds of residents from Mattur village in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district staged a candle march on Tuesday, paying homage to martyred police constable Jagbir Singh Chaudhary. Chaudhary was killed during an anti-terror operation initiated in Kathua on March 23. The poignant visuals captured the locals, who marched with vigour, bearing photographs of the fallen hero along with the national flag as they chanted slogans in his memory. The march culminated with villagers laying flowers and candles before Singh's photograph, a mark of respect and remembrance for his ultimate sacrifice.

The wave of grief was palpable on March 29 when the village community gathered in mourning. The news of Singh's martyrdom came as a shock, shrouding the area in sorrow. Numerous community members attended the funeral, underscoring the profound impact of the head constable's sacrifice. Chants echoed through the village, voicing their determination to remember Singh's brave service to the nation.

The anti-terrorist operation commenced on March 23 after locals reported sightings of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal. The immediate response saw security forces, comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, BSF, and CRPF, springing into action. The ensuing search operation led to an initial exchange of gunfire. According to DGP Prabhat, the joint effort involved tactical coordination to flush out the infiltrators, with the confrontation lasting four days. Tragically, the encounter resulted in the deaths of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, including Head Constable Jagbir Singh, Selection Grade Constable Balvinder Singh, SGCT Jaswant Singh, and SGCT Tariq Ahmed. Two terrorists were neutralized in the operation.

On March 29, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid his respects to Head Constable Jagbir Singh by laying a wreath, honoring the courage of a fallen hero. The tribute illustrates the resilience and unity of security forces amidst the ongoing challenges in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)