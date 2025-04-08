Tragedy Strikes Singapore's River Valley Shophouse: 19 Injured in Fire

A devastating fire erupted at a 'shophouse' in Singapore's River Valley Road on Tuesday morning, hospitalizing at least four adults and 15 children. State-owned CNA reported, citing the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), that the inferno caught headlines as it involved Mark Shankar, the younger son of Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan. The party confirmed in a statement that Shankar sustained injuries to his hands and legs and was swiftly admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Videos circulated by Singapore media showed children perched on a third-storey ledge as thick black smoke engulfed the air. In a display of communal bravery, construction workers and bystanders were seen scaling scaffolding to aid the stranded children. SCDF's Facebook update marked 9.45 am as the time of alert for the fire at 278 River Valley Road, with flames raging across the second and third floors.

The fire was quelled within 30 minutes using three water jets, yet the building's dense structure necessitated the evacuation of about 80 people from the premises. Notably, the site is an educational centre, as signage viewed in videos suggests. An SCDF statement reveals ongoing investigations into the fire's origin, thanking rescuers for their courage. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, who is on an official tour in Andhra Pradesh, faces the dilemma of rushing to his son's side or fulfilling a prior commitment to visit tribal areas, as communicated by party officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)