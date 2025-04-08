Bhojpur Police Nab Suspect, Seize Arms Cache in Joint Operation

In a decisive operation, the Bhojpur police in Bihar, alongside the State's Special Task Force (STF), apprehended a suspect and seized a considerable cache of arms, including an AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades, four magazines, and 43 bullets from the residence of a village head on Tuesday.

Officials revealed that the raid led to the arrest of Upendra Chaudhary, while his brother, Butan Chaudhary, has also been implicated based on a registered case, according to the Superintendent of Police, who issued a video statement on the development.

As investigations proceed, law enforcement authorities are interrogating the detained suspect and continue their search for other individuals involved in the illicit weapons operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)