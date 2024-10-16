Rising Migrant Deaths in New Mexico's Deadly Corridor
The number of migrant deaths in New Mexico near the US-Mexico border has increased tenfold over the past two years, with smugglers steering them into dangerous terrains. This alarming rise poses humanitarian concerns, as record temperatures caused by climate change contribute to these fatalities.
An alarming rise in migrant deaths has been recorded near the US-Mexico border in New Mexico, with the numbers increasing tenfold over the past two years. Exhausted and malnourished, migrants guided by smuggling gangs are being led into perilous landscapes.
The University of New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator has been overwhelmed with identifying the deceased, noting heat-related causes for most fatalities. With immigration and border security topping voters' concerns ahead of the presidential election, the humanitarian crisis looms large.
Authorities have intensified efforts to combat human smuggling and have bolstered search and rescue operations. However, the harsh reality is exacerbated by climate change, as extreme temperatures continue to threaten the lives of migrants along the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
