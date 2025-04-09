South Africa's CSIR Marks 80 Years as Key Contributor to National Development

In a special event held at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) headquarters, President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the institution for its extraordinary contributions to South Africa’s scientific and industrial advancements over the past 80 years. The President’s remarks, delivered following a tour of the facility on Tuesday, underscored the pivotal role that the CSIR has played in shaping the country’s development trajectory, particularly in technological innovation.

The CSIR, established in 1945, has long been at the forefront of South Africa’s research and development landscape. Over the decades, the organization has consistently delivered groundbreaking technologies and solutions that have had a profound impact on the country’s industrial and scientific progress.

Reflecting on the institution’s evolution, President Ramaphosa highlighted that, with the advent of democracy in 1994, the CSIR took significant steps to align itself with the values enshrined in the country’s Constitution. “The CSIR is a true treasure for our nation,” the President stated, emphasizing the institution’s integral role in advancing the country’s social and economic development.

One of the most significant moments of the CSIR’s recent history came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the institution stepped up to provide critical support in the fight against the virus. The CSIR’s engineers produced over 18,000 ventilators, which were essential for treating patients during the peak of the pandemic. In addition, the institution developed an advanced platform that tracked the spread of the virus, which proved instrumental in guiding government response strategies.

President Ramaphosa recalled how, during the early days of the pandemic, Minister Blade Nzimande recognized the CSIR’s capabilities and urged the government to seek the institution’s expertise. “At a moment of great crisis and danger, it was Minister Nzimande who said let’s go to the CSIR. We came rushing because you had already developed certain capabilities to help us deal with the crisis not only in our country but globally,” the President remarked. He added that the CSIR’s swift response showcased its capacity to rise to the challenge, offering a glimpse into the depth of its technological expertise.

The President further commended the CSIR’s extensive capabilities, which span a wide range of critical sectors, including missile technology, aeronautics, and cybersecurity systems. “You have distinguished yourselves as a truly capable facility and centre,” President Ramaphosa said, acknowledging the vast and varied technological solutions the CSIR has provided to South Africa and the global community.

Looking to the future, President Ramaphosa called for greater collaboration between the government and the CSIR, emphasizing that the government must make better use of the institution’s vast potential. “In government, we don’t use the CSIR enough. You are a government-owned entity, and you do a great deal of work for others in other countries. We need to ensure that we fully utilize your capabilities,” he stated. The President announced plans for a special Cabinet session where the CSIR will present its capabilities and explore how the government can harness its resources to advance the country’s development objectives.

“The CSIR’s role is vital in building State capacity,” President Ramaphosa continued, pointing out the need to revitalize South Africa’s manufacturing base. Following the country’s deindustrialization post-1994, the CSIR’s work has become even more crucial in addressing the nation’s economic challenges, including job creation, poverty reduction, and inclusive growth.

As the CSIR celebrates 80 years of service to the nation, the President’s words highlight not only the institution’s past achievements but also its critical role in South Africa’s future. By leveraging its expertise in science, technology, and innovation, the CSIR is positioned to play a key part in helping the country tackle its most pressing issues, from economic recovery to job creation and social development.

In conclusion, the CSIR’s anniversary marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s journey toward becoming a knowledge-driven economy. With its proven track record of excellence and innovation, the institution stands poised to continue contributing to the nation’s growth and prosperity for many years to come.