Left Menu

Global Tariff Tensions Shake Markets

U.S. stock index futures tumbled as China imposed additional tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating trade tensions. Market reactions were swift, with major indices dropping, oil prices hitting lows, and government bond yields rising. Traders anticipate aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts amidst recession fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:20 IST
Global Tariff Tensions Shake Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures plummeted following China's announcement of increased tariffs on U.S. goods in response to President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. China's new levies, up to 84% from a previous 34%, come amid heightened trade tensions, affecting global markets.

The immediate market reaction was severe. Investors withdrew from stocks, commodities, and bonds, highlighting diminished hopes for concessions. As major indices fell, the CBOE Volatility index, a measure of market fear, approached record highs.

Key stocks experienced premarket losses while bond yields surged, signaling concerns of an imminent U.S. recession. Meanwhile, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks posted gains as domestic support persisted. With a consumer inflation report due Thursday, global markets await critical economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025