China Challenges U.S. Tariffs with New WTO Complaint

China has taken its trade dispute with the United States to the World Trade Organization, filing a fresh complaint against recent U.S. tariff increases. The Chinese Mission to the WTO affirmed the move in a statement released on Wednesday.

This complaint targets an additional 50% tariff imposed by the U.S. on a range of Chinese products, mirroring ongoing trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

These developments underscore the growing strain in U.S.-China trade relations as both nations grapple with the impact of protective tariffs on their economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)