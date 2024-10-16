Left Menu

NZ’s Inflation Drops to 2.2%, Signaling Economic Relief, Says Finance Minister

The Finance Minister noted that with inflation under control, New Zealanders could anticipate mortgage rate reductions and an improved business environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:46 IST
NZ’s Inflation Drops to 2.2%, Signaling Economic Relief, Says Finance Minister
"At 2.2%, inflation has returned to the Reserve Bank’s target range of 1% to 3% for the first time since March 2021," Willis stated. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has welcomed the latest inflation figures, describing them as "more good news for New Zealanders." According to Stats NZ, the inflation rate fell to 2.2% in the year to September, down from 3.3% in June. This marks a significant drop from 5.6% a year ago and over 7% in 2022.

"At 2.2%, inflation has returned to the Reserve Bank’s target range of 1% to 3% for the first time since March 2021," Willis stated. "The era of crushing price rises is now over."

The Finance Minister noted that with inflation under control, New Zealanders could anticipate mortgage rate reductions and an improved business environment. "Businesses will find it easier to invest and innovate with lower borrowing costs," she said.

Willis attributed the progress to the Government's efforts to curb inflationary pressures. These efforts include restoring fiscal discipline, reducing bureaucratic red tape, and rebuilding business confidence. Additionally, tax relief implemented on July 31 and FamilyBoost childcare payments have further supported New Zealand families, improving their financial standing compared to a year ago.

"There is more work to be done to get the economy growing, but New Zealanders can be confident we are headed in the right direction," Willis affirmed.

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024