China Defies Taiwan Tensions Amidst Military Maneuvers

China has refused to rule out using force over Taiwan, targeting external interference and separatists. Following military exercises, China emphasized peaceful reunification but warned against risks. Taiwan disputes China's sovereignty claims, highlighting global support following Beijing's drills. Despite the tensions, Taiwan remains vigilant for further Chinese military actions.

Updated: 16-10-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:51 IST
China Defies Taiwan Tensions Amidst Military Maneuvers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China has stated it will not rule out the use of force concerning Taiwan, focusing its stance on stopping external interference and addressing a few separatists, as per statements from the Taiwan Affairs Office. This follows the latest round of military exercises around the island.

The drills, held after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's national day speech, were intended as a warning against 'separatist acts'. Beijing insists on the prospect of peaceful reunification but maintains a hardline stance against perceived provocations.

Taiwan's leaders, including National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen, say China's actions have drawn international condemnation and increased global support for Taiwan. The government remains alert, as Chinese military presence around Taiwan shows no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

