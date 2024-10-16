Left Menu

BJP MLA's Son Allegedly Assaults Tribal Man During Dussehra

An alleged assault by Krishna Sahu, son of BJP MLA Ishwar Sahu, on tribal man Manish Mandavi during Dussehra in Chhattisgarh has sparked controversy. Sahu and others reportedly attacked Mandavi and threatened him with serious consequences. No arrests have been made, prompting accusations of a cover-up and delayed police action.

Updated: 16-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:19 IST
In a controversial case, Chhattisgarh police have registered a complaint against Krishna Sahu, son of a ruling BJP MLA, for allegedly assaulting tribal man Manish Mandavi during the Dussehra festivities in the Bemetara district.

The alleged incident occurred on October 13 in Chechanmeta village, with a formal case filed against Sahu on Tuesday. According to the police, Mandavi was attacked when he attempted to resolve a dispute between his friend and Sahu.

Members of Adivasi Samaj have accused authorities of pressuring the victim to settle and delaying the FIR registration. The case continues to unfold, with no arrests made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

