BJP MLA's Son Allegedly Assaults Tribal Man During Dussehra

In a controversial case, Chhattisgarh police have registered a complaint against Krishna Sahu, son of a ruling BJP MLA, for allegedly assaulting tribal man Manish Mandavi during the Dussehra festivities in the Bemetara district.

The alleged incident occurred on October 13 in Chechanmeta village, with a formal case filed against Sahu on Tuesday. According to the police, Mandavi was attacked when he attempted to resolve a dispute between his friend and Sahu.

Members of Adivasi Samaj have accused authorities of pressuring the victim to settle and delaying the FIR registration. The case continues to unfold, with no arrests made yet.

