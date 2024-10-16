Left Menu

Sharif Calls for Stronger SCO Unity to Address Regional Challenges

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged SCO member states to enhance cooperation to address regional challenges. He emphasized regional peace, stability, connectivity, and sustainable socio-economic development. Sharif also underscored the importance of climate change action, poverty alleviation, and regional trade, while urging humanitarian support for Afghanistan.

Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024
On Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for greater cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members to tackle pressing regional challenges. Speaking at the 23rd Council of Heads of Government meeting, Sharif highlighted the potential for regional development through unity, emphasizing security, socio-economic progress, and connectivity.

Highlighting the shared aspirations of SCO's vast population, Sharif underlined the importance of enhanced cooperation in trade, economy, and poverty alleviation. He encouraged members to prioritize climate action and regional stability, particularly stressing the role of a stable Afghanistan and the importance of humanitarian support.

Sharif concluded with a call for collaborative efforts to boost economic ties, while voicing Pakistan's ongoing commitment to the SCO's connectivity initiatives. The summit, attended by key international leaders, adopted its agenda with a focus on advancing socioeconomic goals across the diverse member states.

