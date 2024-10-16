Left Menu

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Judicial Appointments for High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has recommended new judicial appointments for the Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka High Courts. Advocates Kuncheam, Sekhar, and Gunaranjan are suggested for Andhra Pradesh, while several judicial officers are recommended for Kerala, including the permanent appointment of Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:28 IST
The Supreme Court Collegium, chaired by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has proposed several new judicial appointments. Notably, advocates Kuncheam, Sekhar, and Gunaranjan have been recommended as judges for the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Additionally, appointments have been suggested for the Kerala High Court, including judicial officers Jayakumar, Muralee Krishna S, Jobin Sebastian, and P V Balakrishnan. The recommendations follow earlier suggestions for elevating judicial officers to the Kerala High Court.

In a separate action, Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah is recommended for permanent status at the Karnataka High Court, with an expedited decision urged before his current term lapses in November 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

