Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Judicial Appointments for High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium, chaired by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has proposed several new judicial appointments. Notably, advocates Kuncheam, Sekhar, and Gunaranjan have been recommended as judges for the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Additionally, appointments have been suggested for the Kerala High Court, including judicial officers Jayakumar, Muralee Krishna S, Jobin Sebastian, and P V Balakrishnan. The recommendations follow earlier suggestions for elevating judicial officers to the Kerala High Court.

In a separate action, Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah is recommended for permanent status at the Karnataka High Court, with an expedited decision urged before his current term lapses in November 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)