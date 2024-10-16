Diplomatic Tensions Heighten Between India and Canada

The United Kingdom has called for India's collaboration with Canada's legal proceedings as a critical step amidst the escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The British government stated its unwavering confidence in Canada's judicial system, urging India to engage constructively.

Canada recently accused India of being involved in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar within Canadian territory. This accusation has led to strained relations and resulted in India expelling multiple Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner.

In response to the developments, Britain has confirmed ongoing communication with Canada, emphasizing solidarity and trust in the Canadian judicial process. The diplomatic row underscores the complexities of international relations and the importance of legal cooperation to resolve such disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)