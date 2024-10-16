Left Menu

Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes Intensify Amid Rising Tensions

Israeli jets attacked southern Beirut suburbs for the first time in six days, targeting Hezbollah assets. Strikes come a day after assurances from the U.S. on eased tensions. An Israeli strike also hit Qana, killing at least 15. Casualty figures are still being determined.

Updated: 16-10-2024 12:45 IST
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation of conflict, Israeli jets struck the southern suburbs of Beirut early Wednesday, marking the first air raid on the area in nearly a week, as reported by Lebanese state media. The official casualty numbers remain undisclosed at this time.

This assault follows a statement from Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who received assurances from the U.S. suggesting Israel would reduce its military activities in the Lebanese capital. Despite this, the high-tension situation persists as Israel targets Hezbollah assets, accusing them of operating from within residential and commercial sectors.

Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes on the southern Lebanese town of Qana resulted in at least 15 fatalities, with rescue operations ongoing. This attack resonates historically, as Qana was previously the site of a devastating Israeli strike on a UN compound in 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)

