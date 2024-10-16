Poland's President Criticizes Government's Asylum Suspension Plan

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has voiced strong opposition to a newly approved government plan that temporarily suspends the right to asylum. This policy is aimed at curtailing migration but has been criticized for potentially harming Belarusian opposition members escaping repression.

The Polish government's controversial migration strategy, approved on Tuesday, permits halting asylum applications if the influx destabilizes the country. Human rights activists have expressed outrage, though it gains voter popularity ahead of the 2025 presidential election.

While Prime Minister Donald Tusk defends the plan as necessary and temporary, critics argue it violates the constitution and international law. The EU has proposed a tougher migration stance to address member states' concerns before a crucial summit.

