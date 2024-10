Zelenskiy Outlines Strategic Plan for Ukraine's Victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has set forth a strategic plan aiming for Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression by next year. The plan, revealed in a speech to Ukraine's parliament, prioritizes receiving an unconditional NATO membership invitation.

Zelenskiy emphasized the need for Ukraine to significantly bolster its defense capabilities. Proposals include increasing military arsenals, enhancing air defense systems, and continuing Ukrainian military operations on Russian soil.

The strategic approach also involves creating a non-nuclear deterrence package on Ukrainian soil and economic collaborations with allied nations, leveraging Ukraine’s valuable natural resources. Certain details of the plan remain undisclosed due to security concerns.

