Urgent UN Meeting on Gaza Crisis Called by UK, France, and Algeria

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, announced on Wednesday the initiation of an emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council. This call, supported by France and Algeria, aims to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Lammy stressed the importance of Israel taking immediate steps to safeguard civilians and ensure that aid corridors remain open, allowing for essential life-saving assistance to reach those in need. The UN meeting is set to focus on these critical concerns.

He highlighted the deteriorating conditions in Northern Gaza, where access to vital services is becoming increasingly limited. The United Nations has reported a severe shortage of food supplies, with minimal deliveries over the past two weeks, exacerbating the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)