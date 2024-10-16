Left Menu

Urgent UN Meeting on Gaza Crisis Called by UK, France, and Algeria

Britain, together with France and Algeria, has called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting to tackle the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They emphasize the need for Israel to protect civilians and facilitate aid, as basic services and food access deteriorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:50 IST
Urgent UN Meeting on Gaza Crisis Called by UK, France, and Algeria
UN Security Council meeting Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, announced on Wednesday the initiation of an emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council. This call, supported by France and Algeria, aims to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Lammy stressed the importance of Israel taking immediate steps to safeguard civilians and ensure that aid corridors remain open, allowing for essential life-saving assistance to reach those in need. The UN meeting is set to focus on these critical concerns.

He highlighted the deteriorating conditions in Northern Gaza, where access to vital services is becoming increasingly limited. The United Nations has reported a severe shortage of food supplies, with minimal deliveries over the past two weeks, exacerbating the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024