Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab and Haryana Over Stubble Burning Inaction
The Supreme Court criticized the Punjab and Haryana governments for failing to prosecute stubble burning violators, summoning state chief secretaries for an explanation. It stressed that stubble burning significantly contributes to pollution in the national capital and urged stricter implementation of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directives.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has reprimanded the governments of Punjab and Haryana for their failure to prosecute those guilty of stubble burning, a significant contributor to pollution in the nation's capital. The court has summoned the state chief secretaries to appear on October 23 for a detailed explanation.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Maish expressed its frustration over the 'complete insensitivity' of both states in addressing the issue. They directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to hold government officials accountable for their inaction.
The court highlighted that the Punjab government had not conducted a single prosecution over the past three years, accusing it of encouraging breaches by imposing minimal fines. The judges criticized CAQM for its ineffectiveness, calling it a 'toothless tiger,' and urged the urgent engagement of experts to tackle air pollution problems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Environmental Awareness Drive Stopped Amid Police Intervention in Delhi
CAQM Deploys Flying Squads to Curb Stubble Burning
Bishkek’s Battle Against Air Pollution: Urgent Measures Needed to Combat Dangerous PM2.5 Levels
Governor Parnaik Champions Clean Environment in Arunachal Pradesh on Swachh Bharat Diwas
Biden Signs Law Easing Environmental Reviews for Chip Facilities