YouTube Training: The Shadowy Path to Crime for Siddique's Assailants
The accused involved in NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder reportedly learned to handle firearms via YouTube. The crime involved multiple individuals who communicated through social media to avoid detection. The investigation uncovered connections to previous criminal activities and a notorious gang network.
In a chilling revelation, police have uncovered that those involved in the assassination of NCP politician Baba Siddique learned their firearms skills through YouTube videos. Conducting their training under the radar in Kurla, Mumbai, the accused managed to plot a crime that stunned the political scene.
Investigators disclosed that at the center of this grim affair were multiple individuals with histories of criminal involvement, now apprehended by law enforcement. They relied on social media applications, exploiting features like Snapchat's disappearing messages, to orchestrate their communication outside the purview of traditional surveillance.
This heinous act not only highlighted the growing intersection of digital platforms and crime but also linked the accused to a web of notorious criminal networks, raising grave concerns about security and the influence of online content in enabling criminal activities.
With inputs from agencies.
