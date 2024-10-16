NATO's Strategic Dialogue: Understanding Ukraine's Victory Plan
NATO Chief Mark Rutte confirmed his awareness of Ukraine’s 'victory plan' presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The plan, seen as part of Ukraine’s irreversible NATO membership aspiration, entails other strategic elements, which are currently being discussed with NATO member countries for future actions.
Updated: 16-10-2024 17:53 IST
NATO Chief Mark Rutte affirmed his knowledge of the 'victory plan' laid out by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, marking a crucial step toward NATO membership.
Rutte, while strongly backing Ukraine's irreversible accession to NATO, revealed that the plan encompasses several strategic elements.
These components are under discussion among NATO member states to chart the future course of action.
