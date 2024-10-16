Left Menu

NATO's Strategic Dialogue: Understanding Ukraine's Victory Plan

NATO Chief Mark Rutte confirmed his awareness of Ukraine’s 'victory plan' presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The plan, seen as part of Ukraine’s irreversible NATO membership aspiration, entails other strategic elements, which are currently being discussed with NATO member countries for future actions.

Updated: 16-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:53 IST
Rutte, while strongly backing Ukraine's irreversible accession to NATO, revealed that the plan encompasses several strategic elements.

These components are under discussion among NATO member states to chart the future course of action.

Latest News

