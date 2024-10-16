World in Tension: Global Conflicts and Politics Unveiled

In a series of exclusive revelations, it's reported that Israel employed groundbreaking technology in the form of deceptive weaponized pagers to counter Hezbollah activities in Lebanon. Sources reveal that these devices, concealed with powerful explosives, were designed to evade detection by X-ray.

As the U.S. presidential elections approach, Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy by asserting that he won't accept the election results if he loses, alleging election fraud similar to his claims during the previous election against President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, international conflicts continue to simmer—Mexico faces criticism over its military actions against migrants, Indians in Punjab express concerns over tensions with Canada, and Ukraine remains a battleground, grappling with intense Russian drone attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)