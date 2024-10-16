Left Menu

Maid's Malicious Act: Urine in Roti Dough Shocks Family

A maid in Shanti Nagar Colony was arrested for allegedly mixing urine into dough used for rotis, affecting the health of her employer's family. The act was caught on camera by businessman Nitin Gautam. The maid confessed, citing revenge as a motive, leading to her arrest under relevant charges.

Updated: 16-10-2024 18:42 IST
A shocking incident has surfaced in Shanti Nagar Colony, where a maid has been apprehended for allegedly tainting food with urine. The woman, employed by a local businessman, reportedly mixed the bodily fluid into the dough used for making rotis. This malevolent act was uncovered through surveillance footage.

The alarm was raised when Rupam, the wife of the employer Nitin Gautam, observed troubling health symptoms, including liver issues, in her family. Suspicion led to covert monitoring, and a mobile recording eventually exposed the maid's actions. The arrest followed swiftly after the complaint was filed.

During police interrogation, the maid initially denied the allegations but confessed when confronted with the video evidence. Motivated by a quest for revenge due to frequent reprimands, she now faces charges under Section 272 of the BNS. This incident has prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to draft stricter laws against such hazardous tampering of food.

