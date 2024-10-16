Left Menu

Renewed Excavation Plea at Gyanvapi: ASI Expertise Highlighted

The Hindu side invoked the Archaeological Survey of India's expertise in excavation during a Varanasi court hearing, advocating for further investigation at the Gyanvapi complex. The debate continues as the Muslim side contests the necessity and practical aspects of another survey. The hearing will proceed on October 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent court hearing in Varanasi, the Hindu faction highlighted the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) proficiency in conducting excavations to support their request for further investigation at the Gyanvapi complex. Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav emphasized the prior expertise of ASI in significant historical excavations.

The Hindu side is advocating for a 4x4 feet excavation around the purported Jyotirlinga site under Gyanvapi's central dome. They argue the need for clarity and further archaeological examination. The Muslim side, represented by the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, opposes another survey, questioning its feasibility and necessity.

The Varanasi court has deferred the matter for further arguments on October 19, keeping the contentious debate over the site's religious and historical implications unresolved for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

