Gujarat Government Defends Demolition Drive: Controversy Over Encroachments

The Gujarat government robustly defended its demolition drive in the Gir Somnath district before the Supreme Court, asserting that it targeted illegal encroachments on public land rather than private properties. The court was previously informed there was no willful disobedience by state authorities.

The Supreme Court, on September 17, had halted demolitions without explicit permission, emphasizing even a single instance of unlawful demolition contravenes constitutional ethos. Still, the court clarified its order didn't apply to unauthorized structures on public areas or government lands.

Submitting an affidavit, the Gujarat government highlighted revenue records corroborating that the encroachments lay on government land adjoining a water body. The drive in Prabhas Patan was the fifth phase, following the due legal process, despite allegations of communal motives, the government claimed.

(With inputs from agencies.)