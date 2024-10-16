Nagaland's Diplomatic Push to Resolve Assam Border Dispute

Nagaland is stepping up efforts to resolve its long-standing border conflict with Assam, with top representatives scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key government officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton visited the disputed border regions, engaging with local communities and assessing the situation firsthand.

The state cabinet has been proactive, sending formal notices to central and Assam authorities, emphasizing the urgency of resolving this territorial issue.

