Nagaland's Diplomatic Push to Resolve Assam Border Dispute

Nagaland government officials plan to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders to discuss the enduring border dispute with Assam. Deputy Chief Minister Patton visited affected areas, highlighting ongoing tensions and efforts to engage local stakeholders. The state cabinet has actively sought to address the issue.

Updated: 16-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:29 IST
  • India

Nagaland is stepping up efforts to resolve its long-standing border conflict with Assam, with top representatives scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key government officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton visited the disputed border regions, engaging with local communities and assessing the situation firsthand.

The state cabinet has been proactive, sending formal notices to central and Assam authorities, emphasizing the urgency of resolving this territorial issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

