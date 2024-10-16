Tusk Stands Firm on Poland's Border Amid Migration Tensions
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk vows to defend the nation's eastern border, dismissing criticisms of a temporary halt on asylum applications. Tusk asserts the policy targets Belarusian actions, amid EU and local debates on migration. This issue remains pivotal in Poland's political landscape.
In a firm stance on Wednesday, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed concerns over the temporary suspension of asylum applications, a move criticized for potential human rights violations. As European Union leaders prepare to convene in Brussels, migration emerges as a central issue, particularly for governments facing nationalist challenges.
Tusk, addressing parliament, declared Poland's determination to protect its borders, countering President Andrzej Duda's critiques against the asylum policy, which opponents argue could hinder Belarusian dissidents. The Prime Minister emphasized the policy's focus on migrants allegedly manipulated by Belarusian authorities.
With migration poised to influence Poland's 2025 presidential election, the strategic approach includes revisions to visa regulations and aims to attract returning citizens. The policy will undergo public consultations before potential legislative enactment in parliament, illustrating its contentious role in Polish politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
