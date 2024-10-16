Left Menu

Tusk Stands Firm on Poland's Border Amid Migration Tensions

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk vows to defend the nation's eastern border, dismissing criticisms of a temporary halt on asylum applications. Tusk asserts the policy targets Belarusian actions, amid EU and local debates on migration. This issue remains pivotal in Poland's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:19 IST
Tusk Stands Firm on Poland's Border Amid Migration Tensions

In a firm stance on Wednesday, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed concerns over the temporary suspension of asylum applications, a move criticized for potential human rights violations. As European Union leaders prepare to convene in Brussels, migration emerges as a central issue, particularly for governments facing nationalist challenges.

Tusk, addressing parliament, declared Poland's determination to protect its borders, countering President Andrzej Duda's critiques against the asylum policy, which opponents argue could hinder Belarusian dissidents. The Prime Minister emphasized the policy's focus on migrants allegedly manipulated by Belarusian authorities.

With migration poised to influence Poland's 2025 presidential election, the strategic approach includes revisions to visa regulations and aims to attract returning citizens. The policy will undergo public consultations before potential legislative enactment in parliament, illustrating its contentious role in Polish politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024