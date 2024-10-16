Left Menu

US Sanctions Squeeze Hezbollah's Financial Networks

The United States has placed sanctions on a network in Lebanon that helps funnel millions to Hezbollah. The sanctions target individuals and companies linked to Hezbollah's financial operations and the captagon trade, highlighting Hezbollah's destabilizing influence in Lebanon and the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:24 IST
US Sanctions Squeeze Hezbollah's Financial Networks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States intensified its crackdown on Hezbollah by imposing sanctions on a Lebanon-based network accused of evading financial restrictions and funneling millions of dollars to the militant group. This move, announced on Tuesday, targeted three individuals associated with Hezbollah's financial operations.

The sanctions also extend to four Lebanon-based companies that were registered to obscure their connections to Hezbollah, as detailed in a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department. Additionally, three individuals linked to the captagon trade, which allegedly funds the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, including Hezbollah, have also been sanctioned.

"Today's action emphasizes Hezbollah's destabilizing role within Lebanon and across the wider region," remarked Bradley T. Smith, acting undersecretary of Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence. The group's financing of operations through covert commercial trades and illicit captagon trafficking remains a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024