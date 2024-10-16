Left Menu

From Enforcer to Convict: The Downfall of Garcia Luna

Genaro Garcia Luna, former public security minister of Mexico, faces sentencing in the U.S. for accepting bribes from drug cartels. Convicted in 2023, he could face life imprisonment, having taken millions to protect the Sinaloa Cartel. His lawyer appeals for a minimum 20-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:42 IST
From Enforcer to Convict: The Downfall of Garcia Luna

Genaro Garcia Luna, the former head of Mexico's national security efforts, will learn his fate in a Brooklyn federal court this Wednesday, following his U.S. conviction for accepting bribes from cartels he was supposed to dismantle.

Garcia Luna, 56, will appear before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, facing a minimum of 20 years in prison, and possibly a life sentence, after being found guilty in February 2023 of participating in a criminal drug enterprise and conspiracy.

Prosecutors argue Garcia Luna took millions in bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel, directed by Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, and shielded its operations, leading to legal appeals for leniency based on his years already spent in jail since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024