U.S. Monitors Israel's Gaza Policies Amid Humanitarian Concerns

The United States is carefully monitoring Israel's activities in the Gaza Strip to ensure there is no implementation of a 'policy of starvation.' This was affirmed by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during a briefing to the Security Council.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that any such policy would be horrific, unacceptable, and could lead to significant implications under international and U.S. law. She underscored that the U.S. expects Israel's actions to align with its statements about allowing essential supplies.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, stressed that Israel is committed to allowing aid to reach citizens, blaming Hamas for the misappropriation of aid, while Hamas has denied these accusations. The U.S. has urged improvements in the humanitarian situation, warning of potential restrictions on military aid if no progress is seen.

