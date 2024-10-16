U.S. Monitors Israel's Gaza Policies Amid Humanitarian Concerns
The U.S. is closely observing Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip to ensure there is no policy of starvation, as stated by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Concerns remain about the humanitarian situation, as Israel claims Hamas is the issue by hijacking aid meant for civilians.
The United States is carefully monitoring Israel's activities in the Gaza Strip to ensure there is no implementation of a 'policy of starvation.' This was affirmed by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during a briefing to the Security Council.
Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that any such policy would be horrific, unacceptable, and could lead to significant implications under international and U.S. law. She underscored that the U.S. expects Israel's actions to align with its statements about allowing essential supplies.
Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, stressed that Israel is committed to allowing aid to reach citizens, blaming Hamas for the misappropriation of aid, while Hamas has denied these accusations. The U.S. has urged improvements in the humanitarian situation, warning of potential restrictions on military aid if no progress is seen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Houthis Target Commercial Vessels Amid Israel-Hamas War
Ireland Climbs Global Tax Haven Ranks, Surpassing Bahamas
International Legal Battle Over Gaza: Israel and Hamas Face War Crimes Allegations
Ireland Climbs Global Tax Haven Rankings, Surpassing the Bahamas
Iran says it fired dozens of missiles into Israel as retaliation for killing of Hezbollah leader and Hamas official, reports AP.