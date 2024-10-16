Left Menu

U.S. Monitors Israel's Gaza Policies Amid Humanitarian Concerns

The U.S. is closely observing Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip to ensure there is no policy of starvation, as stated by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Concerns remain about the humanitarian situation, as Israel claims Hamas is the issue by hijacking aid meant for civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:54 IST
U.S. Monitors Israel's Gaza Policies Amid Humanitarian Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is carefully monitoring Israel's activities in the Gaza Strip to ensure there is no implementation of a 'policy of starvation.' This was affirmed by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during a briefing to the Security Council.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that any such policy would be horrific, unacceptable, and could lead to significant implications under international and U.S. law. She underscored that the U.S. expects Israel's actions to align with its statements about allowing essential supplies.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, stressed that Israel is committed to allowing aid to reach citizens, blaming Hamas for the misappropriation of aid, while Hamas has denied these accusations. The U.S. has urged improvements in the humanitarian situation, warning of potential restrictions on military aid if no progress is seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024