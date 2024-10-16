Left Menu

Tragedy and Investigation: The Assassination of Baba Siddique

MLA Zeeshan Siddique met with Mumbai police after his father, Baba Siddique, was gunned down. Police have arrested four individuals and are exploring motives such as contract killing and property disputes. Zeeshan provided information to aid the investigation, which includes a search for the main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam.

In the wake of the shocking assassination of former Congress leader Baba Siddique, MLA Zeeshan Siddique engaged in discussions with senior police officers on Wednesday. This meeting came four days after Zeeshan's father fell victim to a gun attack allegedly orchestrated by three shooters.

Zeeshan Siddique, representing the Bandra (East) assembly constituency, arrived at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office around 5 pm. There, he ostensibly shared crucial information regarding the high-profile investigation, according to officials.

The ongoing investigation has already led to the arrest of four individuals as the police pursue various leads such as potential contract killing and property disputes. Amongst the key figures named in connection to the shooting is Shivkumar Gautam, whose apprehension remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies.

Latest News

