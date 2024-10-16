Left Menu

Department of Human Settlements Warns Public of Housing Scam on Social Media

The department has clarified that legitimate applications for RDP/BNG housing can only be made through provincial Departments of Human Settlements or local municipalities.

The department urged the public to exercise caution and report suspicious social media accounts or scams to the department or municipalities immediately.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Human Settlements has issued a warning to the public about a housing scam circulating on social media platforms. Fraudsters, posing as department employees, are falsely offering assistance with government-subsidised housing applications, specifically targeting unsuspecting citizens with promises of government-subsidised houses, known as RDP or Breaking New Ground (BNG) homes, at a fraudulent cost of R100,000.

The department has clarified that legitimate applications for RDP/BNG housing can only be made through provincial Departments of Human Settlements or local municipalities. It stressed that no third-party organisations are authorised to facilitate applications on behalf of the government.

To qualify for a fully subsidised government home, applicants must meet specific criteria, including being a South African citizen, a first-time homeowner, and having a combined household income of less than R3,500 per month.

The department urged the public to exercise caution and report suspicious social media accounts or scams to the department or municipalities immediately. For verification and to avoid falling victim to fraud, citizens can contact the Department of Human Settlements directly at 0800 146 873 or by email at info@dhs.gov.za.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe and affordable housing to qualifying South Africans and encouraged vigilance against these fraudulent schemes.

