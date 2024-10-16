Left Menu

Mounting Tensions: RCMP Chief Alleges Indian Covert Campaign in Canada

The RCMP Commissioner has urged the Sikh community to assist in investigations linking the Indian government to violence in Canada. A parliamentary committee has called for an emergency meeting following these allegations. India has expelled six Canadian diplomats amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:07 IST
Amid growing tensions, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) head has called on the Sikh community to assist investigations into alleged Indian government-linked violence in Canada. Commissioner Mike Duheme has reached out to potential informants to step forward and help build a clearer picture of these grave accusations.

The Canadian government is responding swiftly, with the federal standing committee on public safety and national security convening an emergency meeting. They will discuss the implications of the RCMP's revelations, which describe a disturbing picture of potential diplomatic transgressions on Canadian soil.

India has reacted by rejecting the allegations and expelling Canadian diplomats, further straining ties between the two nations. This international dispute continues to unfold, spotlighting serious concerns about public safety and foreign influence in domestic affairs.

