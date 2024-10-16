Tension Escalates: UNIFIL Watchtower Targeted by Israeli Tank Fire

The peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, reported a concerning incident on Wednesday morning involving its personnel stationed near Kfar Kela in southern Lebanon. According to the mission, an Israeli Merkava tank directed fire at their watchtower.

The attack led to substantial damage to the watchtower, specifically destroying two surveillance cameras that were installed for monitoring purposes, as per the statement released by UNIFIL.

This event signifies a notable escalation of tensions in a region already fraught with political and military complexities, and it underscores the delicate nature of operations in conflict-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)