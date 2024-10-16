Left Menu

Tension Escalates: UNIFIL Watchtower Targeted by Israeli Tank Fire

An Israeli Merkava tank reportedly fired at a UNIFIL watchtower near Kfar Kela in southern Lebanon, according to the U.N. mission. The incident resulted in significant damage to the structure, including the destruction of two cameras. The event marks an escalation in regional tensions.

Updated: 16-10-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:25 IST
The peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, reported a concerning incident on Wednesday morning involving its personnel stationed near Kfar Kela in southern Lebanon. According to the mission, an Israeli Merkava tank directed fire at their watchtower.

The attack led to substantial damage to the watchtower, specifically destroying two surveillance cameras that were installed for monitoring purposes, as per the statement released by UNIFIL.

This event signifies a notable escalation of tensions in a region already fraught with political and military complexities, and it underscores the delicate nature of operations in conflict-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

