Pitbull Attack Sparks Legal Action in Local Park Incident
A pitbull attack in a park led to legal action against the dog's owner after the animal allegedly injured a man. The incident occurred when the owner's spouse failed to control the dog, resulting in an altercation. A police complaint led to an FIR under negligent conduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:28 IST
A case has been filed against a pet owner in connection with an alleged pitbull attack in a local park. The incident reportedly left a man injured and has heightened concerns over recent dog attacks.
The complaint, registered by Inderpal Rana, recounts that he was bitten by a pitbull on the evening of September 6. The dog, owned by a resident of the area, allegedly attacked Rana while on a walk.
Adding to the ordeal, the owner's husband purportedly pushed and abused the victim, which led to a police report being filed. Authorities registered an FIR under the charge of negligent conduct.
