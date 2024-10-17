Pitbull Attack Sparks Legal Action in Local Park Incident

A case has been filed against a pet owner in connection with an alleged pitbull attack in a local park. The incident reportedly left a man injured and has heightened concerns over recent dog attacks.

The complaint, registered by Inderpal Rana, recounts that he was bitten by a pitbull on the evening of September 6. The dog, owned by a resident of the area, allegedly attacked Rana while on a walk.

Adding to the ordeal, the owner's husband purportedly pushed and abused the victim, which led to a police report being filed. Authorities registered an FIR under the charge of negligent conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)