Left Menu

Pitbull Attack Sparks Legal Action in Local Park Incident

A pitbull attack in a park led to legal action against the dog's owner after the animal allegedly injured a man. The incident occurred when the owner's spouse failed to control the dog, resulting in an altercation. A police complaint led to an FIR under negligent conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:28 IST
Pitbull Attack Sparks Legal Action in Local Park Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been filed against a pet owner in connection with an alleged pitbull attack in a local park. The incident reportedly left a man injured and has heightened concerns over recent dog attacks.

The complaint, registered by Inderpal Rana, recounts that he was bitten by a pitbull on the evening of September 6. The dog, owned by a resident of the area, allegedly attacked Rana while on a walk.

Adding to the ordeal, the owner's husband purportedly pushed and abused the victim, which led to a police report being filed. Authorities registered an FIR under the charge of negligent conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024