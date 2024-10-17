Left Menu

Genaro Garcia Luna Sentenced: Corruption Unveiled in Mexico's Drug War

Genaro Garcia Luna, former Mexican public security minister, was sentenced to over 38 years in U.S. prison for accepting bribes from drug cartels he once fought. Despite calls for life imprisonment, the judge acknowledged his positive contributions while noting the harm caused by his corrupt actions.

Genaro Garcia Luna Sentenced: Corruption Unveiled in Mexico's Drug War

Genaro Garcia Luna, a key figure in Mexico's battle against drug violence, was sentenced to 38 years in U.S. prison on Wednesday for corruption. Judge Brian Cogan delivered the decision at a Brooklyn federal court, underscoring Luna's role in accepting bribes from drug cartels.

Prosecutors had advocated for a life sentence, citing his February 2023 conviction for involvement in a criminal drug enterprise and conspiracy, and making false statements. According to prosecutors, Luna accepted millions from the Sinaloa Cartel, led by Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, allegedly using his position to shield cartel members and cocaine shipments.

While acknowledging Luna's educational contributions to fellow inmates, Cogan highlighted the duality of his 'double life,' where illicit activities overshadowed his public service. Luna, who served as Mexico's public security minister from 2006 to 2012, maintained his innocence, attributing accusations to a smear campaign by the Mexican government and criminal factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

