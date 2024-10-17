Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanese State Building

An Israeli airstrike on a Lebanese state building in Nabatieh killed 16 people, including the town's mayor. The strike further fuels tension between Israel and Hezbollah, as it targets Lebanese state authority. The UN urges restraint and calls for the safety of peacekeepers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 05:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 05:08 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanese State Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh, a provincial capital in south Lebanon, has killed 16 people, including the town's mayor. This marks the most significant attack on a Lebanese state building since the start of Israel's air campaign against Hezbollah.

The incident, which also left over 50 people wounded, has been condemned by Lebanese officials. They argue that it represents a shift in Israel's campaign from targeting Hezbollah to the Lebanese state itself. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of intentionally targeting a municipal council meeting aimed at discussing service and relief efforts for the displaced.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported an Israeli tank firing at their watchtower near Kfar Kela, but received no response from the Israeli military. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel would not pause its offensive, which aims to dismantle Hezbollah's presence in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024