Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanese State Building

An Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh, a provincial capital in south Lebanon, has killed 16 people, including the town's mayor. This marks the most significant attack on a Lebanese state building since the start of Israel's air campaign against Hezbollah.

The incident, which also left over 50 people wounded, has been condemned by Lebanese officials. They argue that it represents a shift in Israel's campaign from targeting Hezbollah to the Lebanese state itself. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of intentionally targeting a municipal council meeting aimed at discussing service and relief efforts for the displaced.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported an Israeli tank firing at their watchtower near Kfar Kela, but received no response from the Israeli military. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel would not pause its offensive, which aims to dismantle Hezbollah's presence in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)