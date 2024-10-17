Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Middle East: Iran and Israel on Brink of Wider Conflict

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran warns Israel of retaliation as both countries are on high alert. The missile attack by Iran on October 1 has escalated conflict in Lebanon. Various international entities are urging for diplomatic solutions to avoid a regional war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of regional unrest, the commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards has issued a stark warning to Israel following an Iranian missile barrage on October 1. The attack came after a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-allied militants across the region.

Israeli forces have intensified their operations in Lebanon against Tehran-backed Hezbollah, raising the specter of a wider Middle Eastern conflict. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been in talks with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, aiming to prevent the situation from spiraling into a regional war.

European Union leaders and Gulf states have urged diplomatic engagement with Iran to achieve de-escalation. Meanwhile, Israeli military campaigns continue on multiple fronts against Hezbollah and Hamas, with high casualties and staggering displacement figures reported, adding urgency to international calls for calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

